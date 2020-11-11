IHG Rewards Essential Workers For Their Selfless Efforts During COVID-19

Tina and Ray Brook celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, socially distant. IHG surprised the couple with an anniversary trip to Hotel Indigo Stratford-Upon-Avon.

It would be an understatement to say that essential workers have been brave during the coronavirus pandemic. Every morning, these heroes get up and keep operations running while taking precautions to not contract the virus. They deserve rewards for their work, and that is exactly what IHG Hotels & Resorts has given them.

“We issued a call of nominations of workers who went above and beyond to support their communities, vulnerable populations and colleagues, and the response we received was overwhelming,” IHG Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Catherine Dolton said. “We’re honored to recognize these workers and thank them by providing complimentary stays at our hotels and exclusive experiences, as well as IHG Rewards Club points to use toward future stays for the rest, relaxation and recovery they so richly deserve.”

One way the company recognized them was through its partnership with Mastercard to provide a “Priceless Experience At Home” with the help of Chef JJ Johnson, a Mastercard ambassador and the James Beard-winning founder of the FIELDTRIP restaurant in Harlem, N.Y. As part of this initiative, Johnson led an exclusive virtual cooking class for healthcare professionals and workers from non-profits such as St. Mungo’s, Barnardo’s and Good360, where they created one of his signature dishes.

Johnson also has donated rice bowls to New York City hospital workers throughout the pandemic and has partnered with non-profits to create programs like FIELDTRIP’s Buy-a-bowl initiative, which has served more than 100,000 meals. “It was a treat to be able to lead the class on behalf of Mastercard for these people who have sacrificed so much of their personal lives over the past few months,” he said.”To me, cooking is all about community, and the essential workers I met during the class have inspired me with their stories of coming together to help their communities get through these tough times.”

IHG also recognized Tina Brook, a residential home healthcare provider who, along with her colleagues, chose to protect her elderly patients by quarantining at her facility. This resulted in Brook spending 12 weeks away from her family and missing her 26th wedding anniversary with her husband.

But IHG gave the couple an anniversary trip to the Hotel Indigo Stratford-Upon-Avon in Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom. This allowed them to explore the town and enjoy the hotel, which is located across from William Shakespeare’s last home.

Another person IHG recognized was Yasmeen Al Zabalawy, a research and program development specialist for the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development. When the pandemic resulted in a shift to virtual learning, she and her team launched “Alphabet Journey,” a reading app, three months ahead of schedule to support children’s literacy in Jordan. Quickly, the app was a hit with 250,000 downloads. “After several months of working around the clock, Yasmeen will take some time for a much-needed staycation at an IHG branded hotel,” the company says.