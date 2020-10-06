Industrious Helps Proper Hospitality ‘Get More Creative’ in Repurposing Its Spaces

It has become increasingly common in 2020 for people to use hotel rooms as their spaces for working from home. But now we are seeing new ways that companies are trying to monetize it. According to Skift, co-working provider Industrious partnered with Proper Hospitality to bring this concept to its Proper Hotels in Austin, Texas, as well as San Francisco and Santa Monica, Calif.

This week, Skift says, the two are bringing it to Proper Hospitality’s Hotel June, Avalon and Ingleside Inn brands in southern California. Through this model, guests can reserve a suite by the day, week or month with weekly and monthly reservations coming at a 15 and 25 percent discount. “The gold-standard for partnerships in COVID are the ones that solve an immediate need for customers right now, but also set up for something you think is going to be relevant for a long time to come,” Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari said. “I do think there are going to be elements of this that will end up existing for a long time.”

Through the Industrious at Proper Hotels program, guests use contactless check-in when they arrive and enjoy workplace amenities in their suites, including high-speed Wi-Fi, unlimited access to The New York Times and printing services. But they also can use hotel amenities, such as its fitness center and pool.

“Obviously, times like this force us to get more creative in how we repurpose our spaces for what demand we can see,” Proper Hospitality Vice President of Commercial Patrick Pahlke told Skift. “As the travel industry keeps on changing, it’s our job to adapt to those changes and meet the needs of our guests.”

Skift adds that more companies are offering the work-from-hotel option, which indicates that the hotel industry perceives office use as a way to survive the pandemic. “Many employees are tired of working remote,” commented Aaron Jodka, the managing director of research and client services for real estate firm Colliers International.

“It has been six months for millions of workers at this point, and that is wearing on individuals’ mental well-being and productivity,” he told Skift. “People are looking for a change of scenery, and work-from-hotel is providing that outlet. It is a win/win for the hotel industry and workers. Workers are looking to change up their work environments, and hotels are looking to fill the void from lower occupancies.”