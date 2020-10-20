It’s Time to Think ‘Outside the Box’ and Focus on Guest Wellness

Story Highlights

• According to the International Luxury Hotel Association, people are re-evaluating their priorities and focusing more on wellness.

• The increased demand has strong implications for all in the $4.5 trillion wellness economy, including luxury hotels.

• Guests concerned about wellness can comprise a significant portion of a hotel’s business.

It has been a rough year for the hospitality industry, and hotels and resorts need new ways to attract guests. One way to do that may be by focusing on the customer’s concern for their own wellness. The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) reports that interest in this is greater than ever as people are re-evaluating their priorities and trying to focus more on their health during a time of uncertainty, a distressed economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants of the association’s webinar last week expressed these sentiments, including Susie Ellis, the chairman and CEO of the Global Wellness Institute. “We’re very bullish on wellness,” she said and added that the increased demand has strong implications for all in the $4.5 trillion wellness economy, including luxury hotels, which she thought had opportunities to improve ROI.

According to Ellis, people increasingly want to live in healthy environments, which puts hotels and resorts with residences in an advantageous position. In addition, she said that the increasing number of digital nomads or people working part-time to stay longer give opportunities to hotels.

Mental health also is expected to be increasingly important to customers. Sea Island Resort Director of Rooms Ella Kent commented that a recent survey of spa-goers during the lockdown showed that people paid as much attention to their mental health as they did to their physical health. “We’ve not seen that before,” she said at the webinar.

In addition, guests concerned about wellness can comprise a significant percentage of a hotel’s business. According to Wellness Tourism Association Chairman Andrew Gibson, the top spenders at hotels are the ones who use wellness facilities. He commented at the webinar that these guests normally spend double on food and beverage expenses, stay 1.5 days longer on average and are 33% more likely to pay for suites.

Thomas Klein, the owner and consultant of Tak Hospitality, also advised managers to “think a little bit outside the box” to implement new operational strategies related to wellness. One example included city hotels, which he said could convert meeting areas into wellness spaces and operators also could consider offering low-touch services like halo, infra or sound therapy that could provide healing on many levels.

Ellis also advised hotels and resorts to aim for easy goals that could drive revenues and be completed with relatively little cost and effort. One example, she noted, was improving communication between fitness and spa staff so that they would work together to better the guest’s health. “They know exactly what’s going on with the guest’s body, but if they are not talking, it doesn’t make a difference,” she said.