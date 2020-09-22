J.D. Power Finds That Hotel Employees Are Not Obsolete, But Essential

Key takeaways:

You can add new technology with plenty of bells and whistles to your hotel, but there may be no greater guarantors of success than the skills of your employees and their ability to provide strong service. At least, that’s what the new J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark report indicates.

The firm, which uses big data, artificial intelligence and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, recently released its first evaluation of guest satisfaction for the largest third-party management companies. According to J.D. Power, the process involved the analysis of guest responses to more than 150 questions about hotel experiences and benchmarked the performance of the top 11 third-party management companies that have at least 14,000 rooms under management.

“Now, more than ever, when travelers have heightened concerns about health, safety, cleanliness and availability of amenities, it’s clear that a well-trained, courteous hotel staff can define a guest experience,” J.D. Power Hospitality Practice Lead Andrea Stokes said. “Third-party operators that employ great talent are best-equipped to provide excellent guest experiences across limited-service and full-service hotels alike. During this period when guest volume is lower than usual, hotel management companies have an opportunity to focus on staff education, review guest feedback and incorporate that feedback into training programs.”

The report found that Crestline Hotels & Resorts ranked highest in overall guest satisfaction, with a score of 861 on a 1,000-point scale. Crestline excelled in the performance of staff service on guest arrival and departure, and for hotel facilities. Both Atrium Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group tied in second place with 860 points. To view the report, click here.