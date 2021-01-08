Kai Care Provides Luxury and Relief to Mothers and Newborns

iStock/paulaphoto

The birth of a new child is a happy event — but also a stressful one for new parents, particularly mothers. One might not usually think a hotel would be a place where a new parent could go to find relief, but that’s how Kai Suites, a luxurious hotel in Singapore sets itself apart. According to CNN Travel, the hotel — which is located on a site that was once home to a maternity hospital — is designed to help with babies and prepare meals so that moms get their needed sleep.

Owner and Operator Kevin Kwee told CNN Travel that the idea for the hotel came from his own experiences as a new parent. “As a father of four children and having journeyed with my wife through different confinement experiences, I fully understand the importance of pre-natal education, postpartum recuperation and restoration as well as the care needed for both mother and baby during this golden period — not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally,” he explained.

According to CNN Travel, expecting parents usually book stays about six to eight weeks from the estimated delivery date. After mother and child are cleared to be discharged from the hospital, they travel to the hotel in a limousine. Kai Suites allows partners and spouses to stay the night, and features shared areas where the guests can enjoy social interaction with each other.

Although nearly all the guests have been locals to Singapore, Kwee hopes to broaden its customer base internationally in the future. In addition, CNN reports, he wants to expand his brand with a line of food, traditional Chinese medicine, and health and beauty products for new mothers.