Kerzner International Wants to Reinforce Health and Wellness With SIRO

The first hotel, SIRO Boka Place, will open in 2023.

Travelers are always looking for something new and fresh in their hospitality experiences, and Kerzner International Holdings Ltd. wants to give it to them. The international developer and operator of resorts, hotels, residences, and entertainment and gaming experiences recently introduced SIRO, an immersive lifestyle destination that is designed to have fitness and wellbeing at its core, as well as the goal of creating a community of like-minded individuals.

The first hotel will be SIRO Boka Place, which will open in Porto Montenegro in 2023. It will offer guests demanding sailing circuits, cycling routes of varying length, and altitude for all fitness levels. “We have always been pioneers, true disruptors within the hospitality space,” Kerzner CEO Philippe Zuber said. “We have built destinations through the personalities of our brands, and understanding our guests’ journey, creating a meaningful legacy. We look forward to continuing the improvement of people’s lives with the introduction of SIRO.”

According to Zuber, Kerzner recognizes that holistic health is more important than ever, and the primary focus of SIRO will be fitness and wellness that supports a modern and balanced global lifestyle, delivered with its service in a transformative and nurturing urban environment. “As innovators, we are always looking to revolutionize the guest experience and anticipate travelers’ needs,” he said. “We felt the time was right to introduce the SIRO concept to the world as we continue the strategic growth of the company.”

The company explains that the acronym SIRO represents these pillars:

Strength — to always be resilient and committed to become the best version of yourself;

Inclusive — to always celebrate the diversity of people and their passions;

Reflection — to always nurture harmony, balance, and wellbeing; and

Original — to always challenge convention and elevate experiences.

Kerzner adds that the SIRO experience will provide multiple other performance fitness activities, such as hiking, boxing, kite surfing, parkour, and skiing. The hotels also will have teams of in-house specialists that will include trainers, coaches, nutritionists, technicians and hosts, as well as fitness clubs that offer large gyms, spaces for yoga and meditation, swimming pools, and the use of local sports venues.

SIRO also will develop TEAM SIRO, which consists of athletes from across the world who will have advisory roles. GB Olympic Gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty has joined as the first ambassador. “Our partnership with Adam is a world-first for us,” Zuber said. “The primary focus of our new SIRO experience will be exceptional fitness and wellness to support a modern, global lifestyle, delivered with our renowned service in a transformative and nurturing environment.

“As part of TEAM SIRO, Adam will bring his unrivalled experience, insight and understanding of all aspects of high-performance lifestyle, holistic health, and wellbeing,” he adds. “He personifies everything we are looking to achieve with SIRO — he is the embodiment of living your fullest potential, and we are excited to bring Adam on board at the very start of our SIRO journey.”

Peaty added that it has been fascinating to learn about the ambitions of SIRO and a privilege to play a part in the development of the new hotel destinations. “As an elite athlete who strives for perfection in everything I do, I know just how important the tiny details are with an environment such as this,” he said. “From the tranquility of the bedrooms to the best-in-class nutritional advice, to the state-of-the-art fitness facilities and recovery lab, SIRO is genuinely leading the way and revolutionizing the guest experience.”