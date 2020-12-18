Live Like ‘King’ Kevin McCallister at the Graduate Evanston

Photo credit: Graduate Evanston

For 30 years, children and adults have been delighted by the John Hughes-penned classic movie “Home Alone,” where young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) finds himself left alone at Christmas, and forced to defend his house from two inept burglars known as the “Wet Bandits” (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). Now, just in time for the holidays, the Graduate Evanston hotel in Evanston, Ill., offers fans the chance to live like Kevin through “The King McCallister Experience.”

The hotel is offering a “Home Alone room” designed after the McCallister master bedroom, including a queen bed, a work station where guests can wrap gifts and a TV where the “Home Alone” movies are available on demand. But the hotel notes that it also offers visitors the chance to explore the streets where the movie’s story began with a Polaroid camera to help them capture all their favorite moments.

But what would a “Home Alone” experience be without food? The Graduate Evanston gives them a minibar stocked with Kevin’s favorite snacks and the opportunity to order one of his favorite meals: a cheese pizza from Evanston’s own Union Squared, which has been made to look like it came from Little Nero’s, as seen in the movie. It’s everything a “Home Alone” fan could want — except a hilarious battle royale with the Wet Bandits, of course.