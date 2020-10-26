Love in the Time of COVID-19: Weddings Continue to Go Forward at Hotels

iStock/Wavebreakmedia

There has been a lot of talk about the shrinking occupancy rate at hotels during the coronavirus pandemic. But what about weddings? Have couples decided to postpone their important days due to concerns about catching or spreading the virus? According to Hotel News Now, the answer is no.

Hoteliers told the site that the wedding season is going strong, even as fall nears its end. In fact, “The wedding season has never ended,” Fitler Club President Jeff David told HNN. “What we are seeing now is people are getting married with family and close friends in an intimate, beautiful ceremony followed by a celebration. They are planning their big celebration for 2021.”

Crossroads Hotel General Manager Jeff Conrade also told HNN that weddings that were moved from spring to fall and those that were moved into 2021 have extended the season. “At this time, there is no clear-cut wedding ‘season,'” he said. “We’re seeing people book when it’s most convenient for them. People just want to get married, even if it means plans change.”

But there have been some changes. HNN reports that some couples are opting for smaller gatherings. However, Ryan Todd, the director of sales and marketing at Canopy by Hilton Philadelphia Center City, explained that these more modestly sized events are not due to tighter budgets.

Instead, “The couples that have ‘shrunk’ their special day due to gathering restrictions are still spending the same per person,” he explained to the site. “Of course, fewer total numbers of persons reduces the overall costs — but the price per person still remains healthy. The cost of floral is also likely reduced [with less space], but they are still bringing the typical centerpieces and additional florals.”