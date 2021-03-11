Lush Experiences and Aspire Associates Partner to Create Better Travel Experiences

(iStock/metamorworks)

If there is anything a person appreciates the most about traveling, it is the memorable experience that he or she had. Lush Experiences — a sales, marketing, and representation organization that has established relationships with travel advisors and members — wants to help enhance those in its new partnership.

The company announced it has aligned with Aspire Associates Group LLC — an alliance of independently owned travel agencies — to expand the Lush Collection member’s awareness among a group of travel advisors while the two will try to enrich travel experiences. Aspire, which operates with the concept to “Be independent together,” allows its brands to have their own identities while partnering to strengthen the group’s industry position.

“We are certain our partnership will be an excellent value and benefit to our Lush Collection members, and we know they are all thrilled to have this relationship in place with this remarkable group of agencies and advisors, as well.” — Brad Beaty, co-founder

“We are delighted to have Lush Experiences join Aspire as a distinguished preferred partner,” stated Helen Papa, the president of TBH Travel and founding partner of Aspire Association Group. “Their expertise and professionalism as a representation firm of unique properties and destination services will enhance our ability to cultivate our client’s experiences in many destinations around the world.”

Brad Beaty, the co-founder of Lush Experiences, added that his company was honored and excited to be chosen as the only hospitality representation firm to partner with Aspire. “We believe this organization to be one of the new powerhouse affiliations of like-minded companies and individuals to be born out of creative minds during 2020,” he said. “We are certain our partnership will be an excellent value and benefit to our Lush Collection members, and we know they are all thrilled to have this relationship in place with this remarkable group of agencies and advisors, as well.”