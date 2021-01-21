Maestro Helps Prepare Clients for Reopening With Training Packages

(Photo credit: Maestro PMS)

As hotels have adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic, they have adopted new practices to meet the needs of the modern traveler. Maestro PMS — a provider of cloud and on-premises property management systems (PMS) for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups — is helping them to make those adjustments with a training initiative.

The company explains that it offers a training services package that gives its users the chance to experience the full power of its Browser and Windows Version 5.5 PMS that launched last year. The Maestro Version 5.5, it explains, features the newest mobile and contactless software tools and provides security enhancements so its clients can better manage the challenges they are encountering in 2021.

“This barrier-free, remote training initiative will equip hoteliers with everything needed to be competitive, meet the contactless demands of travelers and emerge stronger than before.”

According to Maestro, Version 5.5 includes a curbside check-in tool to speed up registration and help socially distance staff from guests, a web/mobile/kiosk/iPad self-check-in module that limits staff interaction with guests and removes high-touch physical documents, a mobile housekeeping app and a Guest Engagement Tool that gives access to relevant guest feedback. “Daily, we are seeing more and more hotels sign up for this exciting reassurance project,” Maestro Training Services Manager Wendy Paul said.

“Today, 100% of our portfolio is using Maestro Version 5.5, and it’s packed with a lot of robust tools that operators have not experienced before,” she continued. “No feature should be overlooked; each is vital to the operational success of hotels today. As properties continue to prepare for travel to return to pre-COVID-19 demand — and as many of our healthy clients begin adding properties to their portfolios — this barrier-free, remote training initiative will equip hoteliers with everything needed to be competitive, meet the contactless demands of travelers and emerge stronger than before.”

President Warren Dehan adds that Maestro’s top priority is to provide re-opening assistance to its clients. “No matter what their questions are, we want to give everyone the reassurances they need that Maestro is here for them today, and with them for the future,” he declares.