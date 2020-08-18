Many Consumers Are Ready to Cruise Again Before the End of 2021

If there is any common frustration shared by people during the coronavirus pandemic, it is that they cannot safely do everything they did before it struck. But their eagerness to do those activities remains, and according to a recent survey by CruiseCompete.com, well-traveled consumers are ready to start taking cruises again.

The cruise marketplace reports that the majority of respondents plan to embark on a voyage again before the end of 2021. While 57.2% of respondents favored a trip to the Caribbean or Mexico, 43.5% preferred Europe and 13.7% wanted to take a trip to Alaska. Participants in the survey also were interested in trips to the Hawaiian Islands and South Pacific, among other destinations.

“CruiseCompete members as a whole have been on far more sailings than the average cruise customer,” CEO Bob Levinstein said. “They know the onboard experience that they’re looking for, and they will definitely consider how COVID-19 mitigation will affect that when choosing their next cruise vacation.”

In addition, 20.8% of respondents showed interest in cruises requiring fewer flights and 17.7% were interested in smaller ocean ships. “CruiseComplete’s model of empowering consumers to research and select a sailing, and then compare multiple, competing custom offers from the top agencies in the business, attracts the most sophisticated cruisers out there,” Levinstein said.

“They need the least hand-holding and have talked to enough people on previous cruises to know just how much you can save by shopping around,” he continued. “That educated consumers are so ready to start cruising again speaks volumes for the health of the industry.”