Marriott Bonvoy Set to Open Nearly 70 Distinctive Hotels This Year

Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Budapest, Hungary, is the brand’s anticipated 120th hotel.

2021 looks to be a strong year for Marriott International, which recently announced that its Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of independent brands saw the opening of the 200th Autograph Collection hotel, the 50th Tribute Portfolio hotel, and the anticipated opening of the 120th Luxury Collection hotel. All three Collection brands are anticipated to grow to nearly 70 locations this year with 24 new market entries.

But as the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio expands, it will continue to respond to client demand for more tailored experiences that meet their needs. According to Marriott International, data shows that travelers are interested in individualized and experiential stays like those offered in its Collections portfolio.

“With new travel opportunities on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming guests to our distinctive properties in key cities and resort destinations around the world.” —Tina Edmundson, global brand and marketing officer.

For example, consumer behavior research from Tripadvisor shows in 2020 there was quicker than average recovery in clicks on hotels with the words “boutique,” “luxury,” quaint,” “romantic,” and “charming” in their descriptions. “We know guests are seeking to immerse themselves in the richness of the locale, to discover what defines the destination, and to experience one-of-a-kind hotels,” commented Tina Edmundson, the global brand and marketing officer for Marriott International.

“This has become increasingly important over the past year, as those who are waiting to travel are counting down the days until they make memories on the road again,” she added. “Our Collection brands provide travelers with these truly authentic experiences, enveloped in the convenience and amazing benefits of being part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With new travel opportunities on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming guests to our distinctive properties in key cities and resort destinations around the world.”

The new openings include Matild Palace, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Budapest, Hungary, this spring. The 130-room hotel is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site and was originally built by Hungarian architects Kálmán Giergl and Flóris Korb in 1902. MKV Design has made it into a property designed for the modern traveler with Hungarian-inspired design elements and artwork that references Budapest literature.

“At a time like no other for the hospitality industry, we’re proud to be opening our hotel as a member of The Luxury Collection,” said Metehan Özyer, a board member of Özyer Group and the owner of Matild Palace. “Being part of the portfolio has given us the opportunity to preserve this beautiful landmark and create a truly unique guest experience, all while being supported by Marriott International’s infrastructure and industry-leading expertise. We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors in 2021 and beyond.”