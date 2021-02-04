Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Slate of Destinations That Will Meet ‘Uptick in Leisure Travel’

Marriott Bonvoy’s Moxy Miami South Beach is slated to open February 2021.

This week, Marriott International Inc. announced that its Marriott Bonvoy travel program is slated to debut select-service branded hotels in sought-after destinations this year, including Moxy Miami South Beach and Aloft Tulum in Tulum, Mexico. “With pent-up demand predicted to lead to ‘revenge travel,’ our booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year,” commented Tina Edmundson, the global brand and marketing officer of Marriott International.

“Leisure destinations continue to be a bright spot in the progress to recovery and has become a priority growth area across all of our distinctive brands, including popular select-service hotels,” she added. “These new properties will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces that allow our guests to once again embrace the freedom of travel when they are ready.”

“With pent-up demand predicted to lead to ‘revenge travel,’ our booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year.”

According to Marriott International, leisure trips are expected to outperform business travel over the course of this year, which will be particularly driven by celebration-related travel. A large amount of consumers have plans to book trips to commemorate events that were previously postponed, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and honeymoons.

One of the properties slated to open in February will be the Moxy Miami South Beach, the first resort-style property in the Moxy brand portfolio. With 202 rooms, it will stand eight stories and feature hotel interiors by Rockwell Group and restaurant and bar interiors by Saladino Design Studio. “Guests will indulge and relax in a hotel that blends the glamour of mid-century Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that’s unmistakably Miami,” Marriott International says.

Marriott Bonvoy also will open Aloft Tulum in March, which will be the first internationally branded hotel in its city. The hotel will feature 140 loft-style rooms and suites with 10-foot-high ceilings, plush platform brands and décor infused with natural textiles. Guests also will be able to view nearby attractions such as the Playa Paraíso beach and the Tulum Mayan Ruins.