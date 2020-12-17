Marriott International Introduces Optional Health Protocols for Group Meetings

This week, Marriott International Inc. announced that meeting professionals will be able to take advantage of new health protocol options — including COVID-19 testing — at certain Marriott branded hotels in the United States starting in January 2021. The protocols are designed to help instill confidence as well as provide strong experiences and solutions for meeting professionals and attendees.

According to Marriott, these optional protocols will build upon its initiatives that are already in place as part of Connect with Confidence, a program that is designed to empower meeting professionals and create solutions that meet the need of attendees. Guests will be able to select the protocols at Gaylord Hotels and Resorts in Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Colorado next month, while other Marriott branded hotels in the United States will add them in the weeks that follow.

“These new health protocols provide options for meeting professionals as they plan and host meetings, conferences and events,” Marriott Senior Vice President of the Global Sales Organization Tammy Routh stated. “Building upon the work of our Global Cleanliness Council, we engaged industry-leading experts and through a thorough review process, identified third-party providers capable of offering the health protocols that meeting professionals want and need for future events.”

In addition to COVID-19 testing, the protocols include daily and/or pre-arrival health screening questions that are delivered through a mobile application, as well as daily temperature checks to enter event areas. These will supplement existing protocols and features that have already been implemented, such as guest and associate face covering requirements, social distancing policies and reduced seating capacity for meetings.