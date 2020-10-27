Marriott International Offers a Luxurious Alternative to Working at Home

(Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many have found themselves working from home. But sometimes the home environment can provide annoyances or distractions that can take you away from your work. Marriott International Inc. may have a solution to that problem.

This week, the company announced its new “Work Anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy” program, which allows guests to remotely work or learn from its hotels. Customers can choose its Day Pass package, which allows them to have a one-day stay that lasts from early morning into the evening; its Stay Pass package, which gives them an extended overnight stay with an early morning check-in and an evening checkout; or its Play Pass package, where they enjoy a multi-day work and leisure destination getaway.

“By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”

“Working remotely doesn’t necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress,” said Stephanie Linnartz, the group president of consumer operations, technology and emerging businesses for Marriott International. “We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers. By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”

A survey of more than 400 business professionals in the United States who participate in the company’s research community — including Marriott Bonvoy members and non-members — found that 42 percent indicated they would consider working from a hotel guest room to address their current challenges. These included a desire to break up the day-to-day monotony; the inability to focus and work uninterrupted on important presentations, projects and meetings; and not having a boundary between work and personal life, particularly for families managing remote learning for kids.

“Our hotels and our internal teams are engaging and listening to our communities daily to understand how we can best meet their needs locally and globally based on the continuously evolving changes to employer, school and local mandates and regulations,” Linnartz added. “We believe this continuous evolution and innovation with our corporate clients and consumers will help drive the future of Marriott’s offerings.”