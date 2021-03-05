Marriott International Will Reward Employees Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

(iStock/zest_marina)

It’s a thought that is on many of our minds: when will we receive our COVID-19 vaccine? This week, Marriott International Inc. gave its employees a good reason to wonder about it even more. It announced the creation of its new Vaccination Care Program, which rewards U.S. and Canadian associates at its managed properties who get vaccinated.

According to Marriott, employees will receive the equivalent of four hours of pay after completion of the vaccination. It also encourages them to receive the vaccine by teaching about its benefits and directing its leaders to be flexible so its employees can schedule vaccine appointments.

“We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.” — Dr. David Rodriguez, global chief human resources officer.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority,” Marriott Global Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. David Rodriguez said. “Our goal for the Vaccination Care Program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind.” The company is confident that vaccination is key in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

An increase in the availability of vaccines, Rodriguez said, will create a safer environment for all associates. “We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery,” he added.