Marriott Introduces New ‘Contactless’ Check-in Kiosks

If there is anything people are striving to avoid during this time of a pandemic, it is contact with others. Marriott International Inc. aims to meet those needs with its debut of a pilot program for contactless arrival kiosks at several select-service hotels. It also launched a proof-of-concept for contactless grab-and-go marketplaces at two Fairfield by Marriott hotels.

According to the company, the concepts build on measures to increase traveler confidence while reinforcing its Commitment to Clean initiative. Marriott adds that its contactless experience continues to change, enhancing features such as mobile check-in and check-out, mobile keys, mobile dining and mobile requests.

“We are excited to unveil innovative new technologies to support our guests as travel continues to return,” Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz said. “The pandemic has accelerated the demand for contactless services and we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our guests. The new offerings are an added benefit to the personalized hospitality we are known for, and we look forward to enhancing our customer experience by blending contactless services with dedicated in-person interactions.”

Marriott’s Moxy NYC Times Square, Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East, and TownePlace Suites Monroe location in Louisana have introduced the kiosks, and soon they will be available at the Moxy Miami South Beach hotel. When guests arrive, they can skip the usual check-in process and go through a three-step process at the kiosks for a single reservation. Room keys also are created on the spot. The devices also use anitmicrobial technology that is baked into the touchscreen glass and powered by UV light to kill bacteria and viruses. The guests also can use the kiosks again when they check out and to view their folio, or enroll in the Marriott Bonvoy travel program.

Marriott also expects Fairfield by Marriott to be an industry disruptor as its Fairfield Inn & Suites Frederick and Fairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport locations in Maryland test the new grab-and-go marketplaces. Both feature wall-to-wall kiosks where customers can choose snacks, beverages, lite items and sundries.

In addition, the brand has incorporated its complementary daily breakfast offering into the design of the kiosk, with hot breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, cereal, fruit and other items. “Specialty coffee and expanded a-la-carte items will also be available for purchase at the kiosks with contact-free Bluetooth payment,” Marriott adds.