Marriott Vacation Club Offers a ‘New Travel Adventure’ With First Resort in Costa Rica

Travelers often enjoy staying in places where they have not been before. Marriott Vacation Club wants to give them that opportunity with its new Marriott Vacation Club at Los Sueños resort in Costa Rica. Hospitality investment and management firms CPG Hospitality and Enjoy Group developed the property, which is Marriott Vacation Club’s first resort in Costa Rica and Central America.

“Our owners and guests are excited to explore new destinations, and we are happy to offer them another new travel adventure with our first resort in Costa Rica,” commented Brian Miller, the president of vacation ownership for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “Our owners and guests can truly immerse themselves in the local culture, explore the unspoiled nature, and enjoy authentic dining all while making vacation memories with those who mean the most.”

“The surrounding natural beauty and amenities, coupled with the services afforded at the adjacent Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, are a testament to all the wonders that have made Costa Rica [and its people] one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Marriott Vacations Worldwide on their first resort in Costa Rica and look forward to the opportunity of working together on other future projects,” CPG Hospitality Managing Partner Oriol Gimenez said. “The surrounding natural beauty and amenities, coupled with the services afforded at the adjacent Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, are a testament to all the wonders that have made Costa Rica [and its people] one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world.”

Marriott Vacation Club at Los Sueños features 24 two-bedroom lock-off villas for vacationers, with approximately 1,129 square feet of space in its two-bedroom villas, and approximately 736 square feet of space in its one-bedroom villas. According to the company, the villas combine Costa Rican accents and hues with natural finishes such as reclaimed wood, pebbles and ornate patterns.

The resort also offers amenities and activities that it shares with the Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, which includes a freeform pool, a beach, the Sibö Rainforest Spa & Retreat, illuminated tennis courts, mini-golf, the Tortuga Kids Club and five restaurants. The Los Sueños Resort also features the La Iguana Golf Club, an 18-hole champion golf course.