MGM Resorts Creates New Model for Safely Holding Meetings and Conventions

This week, MGM Resorts International announced its plan to safely resume meetings and conventions at its properties in Las Vegas and across the United States. Its “Convene with Confidence” plan includes the option for a multi-layered health screening process with Health Pass from CLEAR, a biometric secure identity company.

The Health Pass technology is a touchless product that connects verified identity with COVID-19 health insights via integrated kiosks. These include a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-related test results and temperature checks that were used by the National Hockey League’s return to play for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Convene with Confidence also utilizes a portable, molecular point-of-care COVID-19 test in conjunction with Impact Health, a provider of healthcare services for high-profile and high-volume events. According to MGM Resorts, these partnerships allow it to offer an optional COVID-19 testing protocol that provides results in approximately 20 minutes.

“The health and safety of all who pass through our doors is our highest priority,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said. “Convene with Confidence represents the culmination of everything we’ve learned, cutting-edge technology and months of consultation with experts. With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities and service not seen since before the pandemic began.”

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker added that her company was thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts to help create safer environments and a seamless experience in its venues and locations. “Health Pass is helping thousands of people safely return to work and helping make it possible to gather with confidence and peace of mind,” she said.

J. Michael McNamara, the CEO of Impact Health, also expressed his excitement in providing services. “Our mission is to help people return to their lives, and Convene with Confidence will serve as a model for opening businesses and entertainment venues in a convenient and safe manner,” he said.