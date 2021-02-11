More Than 100,000 Hotels May Make Better Decisions With the Help of RateGain, IDeaS and AI

iStock/Andy

As the hospitality sector has changed in the past few years, more hotels have needed to implement new technologies to adjust. SaaS firm RateGain Technologies is poised to help them continue adjusting in its new global strategic partnership with IDeaS, a firm that offers revenue management solutions. Together, the two will provide real-time and AI-powered rate intelligence to more than 100,000 hotels around the world and try to help the industry as it copes with demand and price volatility in the current climate.

Hotels will be able to access accurate and real-time data at scale through RateGain’s OPTIMA, which ensures up to 99% data sufficiency and gives the hotels access to features such as Cluster Dashboards, Airbnb insights, Geo Source tracking, LoS restrictions tracking and Lightning refresh. “This partnership allows IDeaS’s clients to improve operational efficiency, receive on-the-go updates and optimize revenue management strategies against their comp set by leveraging real-time market data,” IDeaS Chief Business Development Officer Joseph Martino said.

“We are certain hoteliers would see an immediate benefit from this new partnership.”

“As RateGain and IDeaS continue to solve the day-to-day business challenges hotels encounter, products such as Optima ensure our mutual clients have access to real-time competitive rates, knowledge of market positioning, and an understanding of how the market is behaving in terms of events, Airbnb supply and competitive promotional plans,” he added. “This enables hotels to make informed decisions to boost bookings before it’s too late.”

RateGain President of the Americas Chinmai Sharma added that pricing teams need assistance in getting a real-time view of the market in the post-COVID world. “RateGain has clocked up to 99% sufficiency while providing rate shopping data via this new connectivity,” Sharma said. “We are certain hoteliers would see an immediate benefit from this new partnership.”