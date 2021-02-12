Moxy Miami South Beach is Set to Provide an ‘Escape’ From Reality

This week, Miami’s Art Deco District saw the opening of Moxy Miami South Beach, the first resort-style property under Marriott International’s Moxy Hotels brand. Standing eight stories and featuring 202 rooms, the open-air concept resort aims to celebrate its home city’s cosmopolitan culture and outdoor living, and features a design that evokes midcentury Havana, contemporary Mexico City and the tropical environment of Miami.

The finished hotel arrives at an important time for Miami Beach, which is repositioning its entertainment district as the new Art Deco District. Moxy Miami South Beach also puts travelers close to landmarks such as the Miami Beach Convention Center, Wolfsonian-FIU Museum, Miami Beach Cinematheque, Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, and The Webster boutique.

“Moxy South Beach isn’t a response to the pandemic, even if it feels like an antidote to it.”

Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone — the hotel’s developer — said that opening during this trying time presented the company with a unique challenge. “Moxy South Beach isn’t a response to the pandemic, even if it feels like an antidote to it,” he said. “In a way, the design anticipated the needs of the current environment, so we’re able to accommodate what people are looking for right now: contactless check-in, outdoor spaces and a do-it-yourself ethos.

“But we always stayed true to the roots of the Moxy brand, letting guests curate their own experience while they escape reality for a few days in South Beach — and the icing on the cake is that it’s all at an attractive price point,” he added. “That’s an idea with timeless appeal.”

Moxy Miami South Beach’s features also include a fitness center inspired by Muscle Beach, an outdoor movie screening room on the rooftop, and a 72-foot, cabana-lined pool on the second-floor terrace. The 202 bedrooms also feature king, double queen or quad bunk options, and are inspired by the Clyde Mallory Line, an overnight ferry service between Miami and Havana that operated in the 1940s and 1950s. The rooms resemble ocean liner staterooms and feature custom art by Aquarela Sabol showing artists such as Frida Kahlo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí visiting South Beach.

“Our design concept for Moxy South Beach celebrates Miami’s uniquely multicultural style, from eclectic Art Deco motifs and Miami modernism to Cuban and other Latin American influences,” commented Greg Keffer, partner and studio leader at Rockwell Group, one of the designers on the project. “To capture the bright, carefree sophistication of South Beach, we blurred the boundaries between indoor and outdoor amenities, and created light-filled guestrooms that have a feeling of openness.”