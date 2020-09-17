Ain’t Afraid of No Ghosts? The Curtis Allows You to ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’

(Photo credit: The Curtis)

Key takeaways:

•The Curtis offers guests the chance to rent an entire floor with 24 rooms through its “Choose Your Own Adventure” package. •The Denver-based hotel sets itself apart with its theme rooms, including its Ghostbusters and Video Game rooms.

The COVID-19 crisis has been challenging for the hospitality industry, but it also has allowed businesses to unlock their creativity and find new ways to offer memorable experiences to guests. The latest hotel to do that is The Curtis in Denver, which Travel + Leisure says is known for doing things differently with 13-themed guest room floors.

For example, on the 13th floor, known as the “Dun, Dun, Dunnnnn” floor, guests can check into its Ghostbusters-themed room, which features white walls that contrast with its “Slimer Green” flooring and plenty of decorations that put guests in mind of the classic Bill Murray movie. They also can spend the night in its Video Game-themed suite where they can have their own Donkey Kong arcade.

But the hotel is now offering its “Choose Your Own Adventure” package, which allows guests to take over an entire private floor, which will be “customized to their wildest — safely socially distanced dreams,” it says. Some of the available adventures include “Laser Tag,” “Game Night — Murder Mystery,” “Silent Disco,” “Sleep Over Slumber Party” and even the “Time to Jump Ship — Divorce Party.”

The Curtis offers the packages starting at $2,000, including 12 guest rooms that are available for up to 24 guests. According to Travel + Leisure, the offer will be available through the end of the year.