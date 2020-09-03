New Hotel Openings ‘Show a Light At the End’ of the Pandemic Tunnel

With the hospitality industry suffering a downturn and the world still trying to get control of the coronavirus pandemic, it might not seem like the opportune time to open a new hotel. But CNN reports that, in fact, new hotels from large brands and modestly sized owners are expected to open this fall as well as in the winter.

According to Leo Sorcher, the founder of luxury travel firm Inhabit the World, the next several months will be a busy time for hotel openings. “They show a light at the end of this long tunnel,” he tells CNN.

For example, this month, The Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano will open in California, while River House at Odette’s will open in New Hope, Pa. In November, White Elephant will open a new location in Palm Beach, Fla., CNN reports. In addition, two new hotels are set to open in London this fall: The Mayfair Townhouse and The Mitre Hampton Court.

Although many of the properties opening in the next few months previously had their opening dates pushed back, they did not stop moving forward. Ron Gorodesky, the developer and managing director of River House, told CNN that COVID-19 caused construction to delay on the hotel for a few months.

River House suffered a financial loss with several weddings being rescheduled or cancelled, but it did not deter him from opening the hotel. “New Hope is a great destination year-round with an incredible arts scene and restaurants,” Gorodesky said. “I believe in the drive market potential.”

According to Sorcher, such delays are a regular occurrence for hotels. “Openings get pushed all the time,” he told CNN. “It’s almost expected.”

But he also believes that the hotels opening now have a better opportunity for success than normal. “The people behind these properties have been observing the pandemic and they’re seeing how other hotels are handling it and what’s worked and hasn’t,” he told the network. “They’re in a good place to do well.”