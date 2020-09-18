No Contact? No Problem! rezStream and Akia Partner to Prevent COVID-19 in Hotels

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have sought to reduce the contact that they have with others to avoid spreading and contracting the virus. But the hospitality industry could use some help in this area, since touches are usually required when registering and checking into a hotel. rezStream, which provides registration software and digital services to the U.S. hotel industry, has a solution.

The company recently expanded its Ecosystem of Lodging Tools through a partnership with Akia, a provider of SMS guest messaging services. Together, the companies provide a “contactless check-in” option that allows guests to receive registration forms on their phones, and review booking charges, policies, terms and conditions on their mobile devices.

They also can digitally sign the forms, allowing them to increase social distancing and minimize physical contact at check-in. “By communicating with guests over SMS text message, rezStream hotel customers can now ensure their guests feel safe, comfortable and confident during their upcoming travel,” rezStream says.

“Working with Akia on this product integration was a natural step to enhance our hotels’ ability for contactless check-in,” rezStream CEO Christian Holmsen said. “Akia has been great to work with; their platform is very user friendly, and they understand the power of mobile-first.”