Not So Ruff: Wyndham Partners With Rover to Make Travel Easier for New Pet Owners

Let’s face it: a dog or cat is more than just a pet to the average owner — he or she becomes part of the family. But traveling with your furry companion or even leaving them behind can be more than a bit difficult, especially when they’re a new addition to your household. But that’s where hotel franchising company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts wants to help in its new partnership with Rover, a network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers.

Together, the two are offering U.S. guests $30 off their first Rover pet service when they book a qualified stay at any By Wyndham hotel. There may not be a better time for both companies to offer this deal, since the United States has experienced an increase in dog adoptions, sales and fostering during the coronavirus pandemic. In Rover’s recent poll of pet parents, the company found that nearly half had acquired a new dog during this time.

Wyndham and Rover want to help everyday travelers save money and reduce their worries when it comes to traveling with or away from new pets. “With thousands of pet-friendly locations across the country, our hotels have always been a go-to for families with pets,” Wyndham Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Checchio said. “Many travelers are eager to start planning that next getaway. Our new partnership with Rover and their range of pet services will help pet owners take the guesswork out of travel — helping them care for their pets at home or on the great American road trip.”

Today, Rover has more than 300,000 sitters in its network and can connect pet owners with dog boarding, house sitting, dog walking, day care, drop-in visits and grooming services in select markets. These will complement Wyndham’s more than 4,500 pet-friendly hotels in the United States, which include brands such as La Quinta by Wyndham, Baymont by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham and Howard Johnson by Wyndham.

“In joining forces with Wyndham, we’re making it easier for pet owners to travel with or without their pet,” Rover Trends Expert Kate Jaffe said. “This serves our mission of making it easier for everyone to experience the love of a pet in their lives. Wyndham’s pet-friendly hotels allow traveling pet parents to easily accommodate their pets. But not all travel activities are pet friendly. That’s where Rover can help, offering peace of mind to travelers with easy to find, trusted local pet care.”