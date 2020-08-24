Papillon and The Venetian Team for Aerial Tours of Vegas Strip

(Photo credit: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters)

Every year, more than 39 million people take trips to Las Vegas. But now, Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters offers them the chance to see the sights and lights of Sin City — from above. The company recently announced its introduction of two new packages that feature dining and a night flight of the Las Vegas Strip.

This includes Papillon’s VIP Fly & Dine Luxury Night Out, which starts with a five-course tasting menu at Mott 32 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a Forbes Travel Guide 4-Star Award restaurant. Its Chinese cuisine includes hot and sour Iberico pork Shanghainese sour dumplings, 36-month acorn-fed barbecue Pluma Iberico pork, grilled sea bass and stir-fried Australian M6 Wagyu sirloin, and Maine lobster fried rice with king oyster mushrooms and edamame.

After the dinner, guests take a limousine to Papillon’s VIP Las Vegas terminal for the helicopter Strip Highlights Night Flight. From there, they will see views of the Luxor’s Sky beam, the Eiffel Tower, the Bellagio’s fountains, Doge’s Palace plaza at The Venetian, the Strat & SkyPod and downtown Las Vegas.

Papillon also offers its Afternoon Bites + Night Flights package. In addition to the Strip Highlights Night Flight, it includes a three-course lunchtime at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian. The menu features dishes inspired by northern Italian cuisine including Cremella, Mandilli di Seta, Branzino, herb-roasted half-chicken with Reggiano crema and slow-roasted pork belly.