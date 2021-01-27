Ready for Your Test? Hyatt Offers COVID-19 Testing at Latin American Resorts

Hyatt’s Caribbean locations offering COVID-19 testing include the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas (Photo: Business Wire).

It’s always comforting to see companies taking the time to show they care by keeping people safer. This week, Hyatt Hotels Corp. showed this side of itself when it announced that all 19 of its resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary, on-property COVID-19 testing through the end of May for its guests who are traveling to the United States.

According to Hyatt, this is valid for up to two registered guests per room per stay at the 19 participating resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America. Its hotels in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America also are extending a travel delay rate to guests who cannot complete their trip due to a delay in testing or test results, or a positive result before their return flight.

“Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care.”

This represents up to 50% savings on standard rates (except for its Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties) and up to a 30% discount on food and beverages, except for alcohol. According to Hyatt, the rate can be applied for stays of up to 14 nights, and no minimum length of stay is required.

“Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care,” Hyatt Chief Commercial Officer Mark Vondrasek said. “Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and travel delay rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind, and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America. We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future.”