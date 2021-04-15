Recite Your Wedding Vows — While on a Zip Line

Not many would look at a zip line and immediately think, “That would be a great place to hold a wedding.” But Catalina Island Co. did. The resort operator is now offering its new, limited-edition Zip Line Wedding Package, which gives guests a two-night stay and a ceremony on its Zip Line Eco Tour, which is available for one day only: Thursday, May 13.

The company’s Zip Line Eco Tour consists of a 3,600-foot-long course that travels across Descanso Canyon and through a grove of eucalyptus trees. On May 13, four couples will have the opportunity to have their wedding while being safely harnessed as they move through the course.

“Coming off of a challenging year where many couples did not have a chance to have their dream weddings, we hope to bring some joy and excitement through these one-of-a-kind nuptials.” — Geoff Rusack, president and CEO

“Though there have been many proposals over the years, there has never been an actual wedding on the famous Zip Line — until now,” President and CEO Geoff Rusack said. “We are excited to be able to celebrate the Zip Line’s 10th anniversary and, coming off of a challenging year where many couples did not have a chance to have their dream weddings, we hope to bring some joy and excitement through these one-of-a-kind nuptials.”

The course’s five platforms will feature different elements of the wedding ceremony that begin with the couple’s procession and continue with vows that are officiated by the mayor of Avalon, Calif. The couple also will enjoy a first dance, a Champagne toast, and cake at the end of the course. In addition, they will receive a framed commemorative photograph of the experience.

Catalina Island Co.’s package also includes a private wedding night chef’s dinner on the balcony of the Catalina Casino, a private cabana, and a bottomless Champagne brunch at the Descanso Beach Club. The couple also will spend their two nights in a king room at the historic Hotel Atwater and receive a voucher for two for a land and sea activity, a hair and makeup artist, fresh flower bouquets and/or boutonnieres, and transportation to and from the island.