Red Mountain Resort Ranks as the Top Spa For The Second Year in a Row

Travel may have been limited in 2020, but spas still remain popular, Spas of America says. This week, the travel website released its list of the Top 100 Spas of 2020, with Red Mountain Resort in St. George, Utah, taking the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row.

“We are excited to learn about achieving Spas of America’s No. 1 spa for 2020,” Red Mountain General Manager Tracey Welsh said. “With respect to this very difficult year globally, we are grateful to be able to safely offer so many wellness activities to our guests who are seeking restoration and rejuvenation. We look forward to welcoming guests to our unique fitness and hiking experience in beautiful St. George, Utah, whenever they are comfortable to travel.”

According to Spas of America, the award gives insight into consumers’ favorite spas of the year and is based on unique page views and consumer choices on its site. The 2020 list features 74 U.S. spas, 19 from Canada, three from Mexico, and one each from Barbados, The Bahamas, Jamaica and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Country, mountain and mineral spas had the most popular spa searches.

“The North American spa and wellness industry was devastated by the events of the past year,” Spas of America President Craig Oliver said. “Many spas have been forced to close, reduce staff and operate at a reduced capacity. On the bright side, we are seeing strong interest from consumers who are searching for relaxation, mental health, wellness and escape. We have no doubt North American spas will rise to meet this challenge in the year ahead.”