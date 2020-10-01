Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Aims to Redefine Luxury

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has a long history of reinventing itself. The Dallas property was originally built in 1925 as a private estate but transformed into a boutique hotel 40 years ago. This week, Rosewood Mansion — the inaugural property of the Rosewood Hotel & Resorts Collection — reinvented itself again with refurbished guest rooms and suites, a renovated lobby and guest experiences. According to the hotel, a team of designers and architects was behind its reinvention, including interior designer Thomas Pheasant and three, a Dallas-based architecture firm.

Although the team sought to retain its quintessential characteristics, it also wanted to incorporate fresh style. Today, the hotel features architecture inspired by 16th century Renaissance Italy and restored features such as hand-carved fireplaces, marble floors and stained-glass windows. Pheasant also incorporated a residential atmosphere with bookshelf niches in each guest rooms, motifs in the cabinets and carpentry that were drawn from elements of the property, and corridors decorated with photographs of modern ranch memorabilia.

“With its incredible setting and story, the Mansion has always evoked an animated and engaging atmosphere that makes its guests feel warmly welcomed and instantly at home,” Pheasant said. “Taking this residential quality to the next level, while at the same time honoring the Mansion’s rich heritage and history, was the focus of the renovation, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to build upon the property’s legacy and usher in the next iteration of what is surely one of the most cherished hotels of our time.”

Rosewood Mansion also offers guests custom designed, handcrafted cowboy boots created in collaboration with boot brand Miron Crosby and unique shopping experiences from Neiman Marcus. “Since its inception, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has been a beloved gathering place for the local community and visiting travelers alike, and it is with great pride and pleasure that we welcome guests to experience the next chapter of the Mansion’s illustrious story,” Managing Director Andrea Gates said.

“Offering a modern interpretation of the property’s signature residential style, the new Mansion reflects the pinnacle of luxury hospitality in today’s times,” she continued. “We’re thrilled to mark our 40th anniversary with the official reintroduction of the hotel and look forward to the countless memories to come over the next 40 years and beyond.”