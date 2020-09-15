Type to search

Sandpiper Hospitality is ‘on the Rise’ During the Pandemic

Editorial Staff September 15, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has hit many hospitality companies hard, but some continue to persevere. One of those firms is Virginia-based Sandpiper Hospitality, a hotel management company which focuses on the extended-stay market. The company has experienced high occupancy levels in its 42 hotels and added two new South Carolina Candlewood Suites properties in August.

“Our hotels have been performing at occupancy rates well above 80% for months, which is really quite remarkable given the COVID-19 pandemic,” President and CEO Jim Darter said. “Our extended-stay platform has proven itself this year as it has performed at the top of the hospitality spectrum in terms of occupancy and market share.

“Sandpiper Hospitality is definitely a company that continues to be on the rise — we will be announcing several new third-party management agreements in the next few weeks,” he added. Sandpiper also plans to expand into additional market tiers and premium-branded hotels next year, including properties in Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

The company also has earned approval from Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands. “We look forward to more opportunities to grow together as Sandpiper increases its management platform across the country,” commented Kevin Schramm, the vice president of development of mainstream brands for U.S. and Canada at IHG.

