Should You Upgrade Your Ventilation System During COVID-19?

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have not felt as safe as they once did in enclosed spaces, particularly hotel rooms. Some of these businesses, The Washington Post notes, have coped by promoting features such as good ventilation to bring customers back. These include MGM Resorts International and the Four Seasons, which have advertised that they are enhancing their systems.

But how important is the ventilation system in your hotel? When the Post spoke to health experts, it found that opinions varied on whether or not travelers should be concerned about the ventilation systems in their rooms. For example, Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the newspaper that most transmissions are due close interpersonal contact.

Although Adalja did not think there was strong evidence that ventilation systems drove COVID-19 cases, he said it is better to be in a well ventilated area than one that is not. “I think that the risk is more from other individuals than it is from the environment itself,” he told the Post. “Your room is probably not that big of an issue, but it’s when you’re in the common areas — so if you’re in the lobby or if you’re in the restaurant — those types of areas [are] where you want to be much more mindful.”

“You want to make sure that a hotel has pretty good ventilation, meaning there’s a good exchange with outdoor air and indoor air.”

Brian Castrucci, an epidemiologist and national public health expert — who is also the president and chief executive of the de Beaumont Foundation, told the Post that there has not been evidence of room-to-room transmission. However, he does not feel comfortable staying in hotels and believed the potential was still there. “Anytime that you’re going to a shared space, there is some risk,” he told the newspaper. “We just don’t know enough yet to quantify what that risk is from hotel ventilation.”

He advised guests to factor in the age of the hotel and the quality of its ventilation system when choosing hotels, and find those that are in new buildings or LEED certified. “With each new building, of course, our own regulations get better,” he told the Post. “A hotel built last year is going to be held to a different standard than a hotel built 10 years ago.”

Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network and New York University School of Medicine, also told the Post that ventilation is extremely important in the perpetuation and transmission of the coronavirus. “You want to make sure that a hotel has pretty good ventilation, meaning there’s a good exchange with outdoor air and indoor air,” she said.