Some Optimistic About Taking a Trip Soon, Expedia Reports

The coronavirus has kept many indoors and weary about traveling — but others long to travel soon. This week, at its annual partner conference, explore ’20, Expedia Group revealed the results of research from its advertising organization — Expedia Group Media Solutions — that show that travelers seek reassurance in flexibility, cleanliness and communication to consider taking a trip now and in the future.

One in two travelers, Expedia Group reports, are comfortable or even excited about taking a trip in the next 12 months. But it also found that the importance of hygiene measures, flexibility and financial peace of mind were more universal. Seventy-five percent of travelers said that measures such as mask enforcement, contactless services and flexibility — including easy refunds or cancellation policies — will help them determine where they go on their next trip.

“COVID-19 has driven a seismic shift in traveler preferences and influences, and understanding these changes is critical to recovery efforts and future marketing strategies.”

“As the world keeps a watchful eye on vaccine news, and people continue to crave a change of scenery or opportunity to catch up with loved ones, we know the pent-up demand for travel will grow,” commented Monya Mandich, the vice president of global marketing for Expedia Group Media Solutions. “COVID-19 has driven a seismic shift in traveler preferences and influences, and understanding these changes is critical to recovery efforts and future marketing strategies. The new research provides insights into the steps travel brands can take to reassure and connect with travelers as they begin researching, planning and booking again.”

Other trends for the next 12 months included travelers globally being more likely to take trips between April and September 2021. In addition, 57% of travelers said they would be comfortable traveling if a vaccine is widely available, which Expedia Group says is promising, considering that this opinion was taken in October, before the recent vaccine news.

Seven in 10 travelers, the company added, will seek flexibility, including travel insurance and trip protection, and full cancellations and refunds on transportation and accommodations. “Expedia.com’s lodging data shows that travelers booked refundable rates 10 percent more often in 2020 than the year before, and the new research indicates this trend is likely here to stay,” it added.