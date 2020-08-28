Type to search

Sonder Offers a Combination of Hotel and Apartment Living While Focusing on Safety

Editorial Staff August 28, 2020
(Photo credit: Sonder)

When guests check into hotels, they enjoy most of the luxuries of home. Some are still missing, but Sonder offers a mix of two styles with its offering of studios, lofts, hotel rooms and apartments that come with personalized service. The San Francisco-based company has locations across the world, but GeekWire reports that it now has brought its business to Seattle with Solis, a new development in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“Sonder is truly in its own category of hospitality as a branded provider of apartment-style accommodations with hotel amenities,” Sonder Seattle General Manager Emma Cahalane told GeekWire. “Unlike peer-to-peer homeshare platforms, Sonder leases, licenses and manages every space from booking to checkout. Unlike vacation rental platforms or listing services, Sonder’s local teams live and breathe every city — and they manage every Sonder directly from interior design, to check-in and clean up.”

And like many in the hospitality industry, Sonder has made sure to adopt practices that prevent the spread of COVID-19. GeekWire notes that the company promotes numerous contactless features, such as a digital concierge, check-ins/outs via smartphone, and front desks and lobbies that are free of crowds and lines.

It also offers units with their own fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundries. “In a post-COVID world, we know that travelers are looking for this level of separation and privacy, and we’re confident that these preferences will likely continue to [be there] for the foreseeable future,” Cahalane told the site.

