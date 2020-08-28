Survey Shows That Luxury Guests Are Ready for Travel

The hospitality market may have taken a hit during the current coronavirus pandemic, but that does not mean that the desire to travel has gone away. This week, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) reported that a survey it conducted shows that an affluent group of “travel ready” advocates are driving pent-up demand for luxury vacations this year.

SLH’s survey, which was conducted in partnership with Liz Hall Hotel & Travel Consulting, reviewed the sentiment toward travel of more than 6,000 members of the brand’s INVITED program. “The results show a desire to travel this year now that travel restrictions have been slightly relaxed, a willingness to travel internationally by plane, and a preference for smaller hotels where their experience can be managed and customized,” SLH says.

Participants of the survey were divided into three groups: the “Travel Ready,” who have already booked and possibly even travelled while taking increased safety precautions; the “Travel Reserved,” who are ready to get away but are still cautious about the risks; and the “Travel Reluctant,” who are unlikely to travel until conditions return to normal. According to SLH, 29% of the North American participants were Travel Ready and planning a trip before October.

Another 24% were planning to get away in the fourth quarter of 2020. But in total, 74% of respondents were willing to fly, with 93% of that group agreeing to additional health checks at the airport to guarantee the safety of travelers. In addition, 43% of North Americans surveyed were initially planning to travel domestically, and 38% were prepared for international travel.

According to SLH, its reservations data for bookings originating from North America since Aug. 1 supports these numbers. Forty-two percent of reservations were for U.S. hotels, primarily in New York and California. But international bookings made in August were primarily for Q4 visits.

“Our members have always shown great resilience and an enduring appetite for travel, so it’s encouraging to see that they are Travel Ready, looking at options both close to home and abroad for 2020,” SLH Managing Director Richard Hyde said. “Our small hotels are able to offer so many solutions from their location in low-key destinations and neighborhoods, to their versatility to become essentially a private residence.”