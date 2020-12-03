Service Properties Trust Will Manage 99 Hotels for Sonesta International

iStock/Chinnapong

This week, Service Properties Trust — also known as SVC — announced it finished transitioning the branding and management for 99 hotels to subsidiaries of Sonesta International Hotels Corp. from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) plc. Three more hotels in Canada and Puerto Rico will move to Sonesta later this month.

In addition, SVC has short-term agreements with Sonesta to manage the 99 hotels that will end on Dec. 31, 2021. The hotels now operate under the Royal Sonesta, Sonesta and Sonesta ES Suite brands. Sonesta also recently introduced its Sonesta Simply Suites brand, a new extended-stay hotel concept with 61 locations, which has made it one of the largest U.S. hotel brand launches ever.

John Murray, the president and CEO of SVC, stated that the company was excited to complete the transition of the hotels, as well as for the launch of Sonesta Simply Suites. “We believe that, as a 34% owner of Sonesta, SVC will benefit from Sonesta’s growth as well as share in more of the upside from the recovery of these hotels,” he said.

“The rebranding of these hotels with Sonesta will also create greater flexibility for us in managing through these challenging market conditions, give us improved decision-making control over dispositions or alternative uses, and potentially have a positive impact on this portfolio’s performance in the future,” Murray continued. “For example, while all of our hotels have been significantly negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, year to date and for the third quarter of 2020, comparable hotel RevPAR performance at existing Sonesta managed hotels has been among the best performing of SVC’s hotel portfolios.”