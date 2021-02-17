TAFER Hotels & Resorts Keeps Guests Compliant With COVID-19 Tests and Complimentary Stays

TAFER’s resorts in Mexico offer antigen and COVID-19 tests to guests who are returning to the United States and Canada.

During COVID-19, travelers have had to make changes in their habits to adjust to new health regulations and keep others safe. One company that is taking an active role in helping them do that is TAFER Hotels & Resorts, which says that it is committed to its guests enjoying “worry-free vacations.” One way it is doing that is by facilitating on-site COVID-19 testing at its resorts in Mexico.

Since most travelers bound for the United States or Canada must be tested, a certified laboratory can administer antigen and PCR tests at its locations. The antigen testing is free, but the resorts will charge $150 for the PCR test. However, “We guarantee that the laboratory results will be ready prior to check out,” TAFER says.

“We are making every effort to ensure that our guests have everything they need for an extraordinary vacation and a seamless departure.”

But in the case that a guest tests positive, TAFER has them covered. The company is offering offer a 14-night complementary room stay through the end of March. Although guests are responsible for following guidelines during their quarantine and the cost of any food, beverages or incidentals, “They will also have access to an on-site doctor if any further medical attention is needed,” TABER says.

The resorts also have implemented other measures to stay clean and safe, including regular sanitization of its public spaces and high-touch areas with hospital grade disinfectant, while the rooms are regularly sanitized and inspected by housekeeping managers. In addition, the resorts encourage social distancing and require staff members to use face masks. “Leading the way for guest comfort and safety while traveling during this unprecedented time, we are making every effort to ensure that our guests will have everything they need for an extraordinary vacation and a seamless departure,” TAFER adds.