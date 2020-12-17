The COVID-19 Vaccine is Feeding The Appetite for Travel, Skyscanner Reports

iStock/Ridofranz

After the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, many are hoping that we are finally seeing the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that has been 2020. According to Mark Crossey, a U.S. travel expert for Skyscanner, this might even bring a boost to the hospitality industry, as more people will finally be willing to travel in 2021.

“Safety has rightly been the top priority for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with news around vaccine readiness and approvals being granted around the world, we see the appetite for travel in 2021 growing,” he said. “The events of 2020 have underscored the importance of human connection and quality time with loved ones, and we know from our website traffic and customer behavior that travelers are turning their gaze to next year.

“The U.S. is set to make a comeback as soon as the world opens up, with California appearing on the list along with New York and Orlando as global hotspots for travel in 2021.”

“We predict that many customers will prioritize spend on experiences over material goods in 2021, looking to make special memories with loved ones,” he continued. “Missed opportunities in 2020 feature heavily in the trends for 2021, with travelers keen to recapture lost trips for sporting or cultural events.

"As well as this, we see the lasting effects of COVID-19 on our psyche, with people re-evaluating and prioritizing long trips and big-ticket holidays as a way to treat ourselves and our loved ones after a hard year," he added.

But some, Skyscanner reports, are hungry to travel, even without the vaccine. According to the travel company, 48% of Americans surveyed said the news of a possible vaccine at the end of the year did not affect them, since they planned to travel in 2021, even if it was not available.