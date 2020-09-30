The Hotel Market is Recovering Very, Very Slowly

You can almost hear the cries for any kind of recovery in the hotel market, but according to GlobeSt.com, it may be happening even slower than previously anticipated. Citing research from Fitch Ratings, the site reports that there is a lack of substantial demand in the upper-tier hotel market, which could be the primary factor in slowing things down. However, the credit ratings provider still anticipates that the sector will enjoy a recovery in 2022 and 2023.

GlobeSt also adds that the hotel sector’s performance this year has been in line with Fitch’s initial projections and the company still believes that revenue per available room (revPAR) this year will drop by 45%. But Fitch also expects the market to bounce back in 2021 with 75% of 2019 numbers and revPAR growth of 15% in 2022 and revPAR growth of 8% in 2023.

Fitch also reports that the upper-tier and luxury markets are unlikely to see a substantial recovery in the near-term. Because of this, the company increased its recovery timeline for these properties and estimates that upper-tier performance will lag through the middle of next year.

The upper-tier properties will see a 60% decline in revPAR and a slow start to next year, but this will be followed by a recovery of 60% of 2019 revPAR numbers in 2021’s second half. “By 2022 and 2023, the market segment should trend with the national hotel performance,” GlobeSt says.