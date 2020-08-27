The Joseph Embodies the Culture of Nashville and Provides Unique Guest Experiences

This week, The Joseph, a Luxury Collection hotel, Nashville, opened in the Tennessee city’s downtown SoBro district, near the Music City Center and the Nashville Symphony. The 21-story hotel aims to unify cultural and artistic diversity, history, design and Southern hospitality while providing sophisticated experiences to its guests.

The Pizzuti Cos. — which has nearly 50 years in developing, marketing and managing real estate — conceptualized the project. “We are thrilled to announce the completion of The Joseph and believe this project will leave a lasting impression on our guests both emotionally and intellectually,” commented Joel Pizzuti, president and second generation leader of the firm.

“Nashville is a place of great significance to our family, and the city continues to evolve — through its music, architecture, design, art and culinary scene,” he continues. “Our team is grateful for the opportunity to add to Nashville’s vibrance, and we are enthusiastic about bringing a refined sense of place and comfort to locals and those visiting from other parts of the country and world.”

When guests visit The Joseph, they will have the option of connecting with renowned tastemakers including a bespoke boot designing session with leathery Lucchese in its VIP design studio, or a shopping trip at Southern designer Billy Reid’s store. The Joseph also offers the chance to go behind the scenes with Tony Mantuano, who is the hotel’s food and beverage partner, as well as a James Beard Award winner and a Michelin-starred chef.

The Joseph’s commitment to culture also is reflected by the placement of more than 1,000 pieces of art from The Pizzuti Collection. “Original works and thought-provoking pieces from local, regional and international artists were chosen with intent — some from the Pizzuti family’s own private collection and others specially commissioned by artists with a unique connection to the state,” the hotel says. “These works comprise The Tennessee Collection — exclusive to The Joseph — and most are found in the property’s guest rooms.”