Three Sages and SONIFI Partner to Bring Fitness Content to Hotel Rooms

iStock/flukyfluky

Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was quite common for people to take trips to the pool or gym during their hotel stays. Now, SONIFI Solutions says, hotel guests are spending more time than ever in their rooms during their stays. But to help people get the essential exercise they need, the hospitality technology provider has partnered with restorative wellness company Three Sages to deliver in-room fitness and wellness content to guests.

According to SONIFI, hotels with its interactive TV platform now can offer free, on-demand workouts and exercises from Three Sages, such as high-intensity routines, yoga flows, mindfulness practices and guided relaxation techniques. The content is designed for the hotel room environment so that guests can practice these in their rooms.

“With the largest window of content in the hospitality industry, SONIFI is thrilled to expand the in-room options hoteliers have to evolve with changing guest behaviors so they can continue to provide exceptional guest experiences.”

“We’re excited to partner with SONIFI to support the mental, physical and emotional well-being of travelers worldwide,” Three Sages CEO Greg Commins said. “The convenience, approachability and accessibility of our content on SONIFI’s technology is a perfect fit for our brand’s goal of helping people live a balanced, grounded and happy life.”

“Three Sages’ holistic approach to wellness is appealing to travelers of all ages and fitness levels, and we’re proud to offer their high-quality content to our customers and their guests,” SONIFI Vice President of Content and Advertising Jennifer Leslie added. “With the largest window of content in the hospitality industry, SONIFI is thrilled to expand the in-room options hoteliers have to evolve with changing guest behaviors so they can continue to provide exceptional guest experiences.”