Thunder Valley Adds INTELITY to Give Guests Convenience ‘At Their Fingertips’

iStock/NicoElNino

If there is anything that guests are looking for at a hotel, it is a relaxing stay that provides them with convenience. Thunder Valley Casino Resort, a AAA Four Diamond property in Lincoln, Calif., plans to give them that through its new deal with INTELITY, the developer of a guest experience and staff management platform.

After the hotel deploys INTELITY’s technology, resort guests will enjoy a full-flow digital experience. With the platform, customers can check in via their smartphone and activate a digital room key without having a single point of contact.

“This is an exceptional resort that truly understands what’s next for the hospitality industry and is taking an innovative step forward, enhancing every part of both the guest and staff experience to ensure the highest levels of safety and satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on the property.”

Customers also will use a 10-inch tablet to control their room’s lighting and thermostat, and gain access to the rest of the amenities that the resort offers. They can use the tablet to book activities, make reservations and order food. And when they leave Thunder Valley, the guests will be able to digitally view their folio and check out.

“Our top priority is to ensure guests have safe, 24/seven access to everything the resort has to offer at their fingertips,” Thunder Valley Vice President of Hotel Operations Joel Moore said. “That’s why we’re excited to give guests unparalleled convenience and peace of mind by implementing the INTELITY platform. By offering contactless services and mobile capabilities, we’re ensuring they have what they need to create a memorable experience.”

INTELITY also provides GEMS, a suite of staff management tools that helps automate procedures and save time. With the suite, employees will move ongoing process improvements forward, allowing them to deliver better guest service. “It’s no wonder Thunder Valley Casino Resort has consistently been named a Four Diamond resort by AAA,” INTELITY Senior Vice President of Sales Benjamin Keller said. “This is an exceptional resort that truly understands what’s next for the hospitality industry and is taking an innovative step forward, enhancing every part of both the guest and staff experience to ensure the highest levels of safety and satisfaction to everyone who steps foot on the property.”