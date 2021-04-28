Together by Hyatt Aims to Simplify Event Planning and Execution

People are eager to resume life as they knew it before the pandemic, but that can be difficult with the new conditions we now live in. The process of planning events at hotels is not the same as before, and that’s where Hyatt Hotels Corp. wants to help. This week, the company introduced Together by Hyatt, a suite of events offerings that was created for planners.

Together by Hyatt seeks to simplify and streamline event planning and execution while also prioritizing attendee safety and wellbeing. “Throughout COVID-19, we have been intensely focused on listening to our customers and while we’ve heard that there are many challenges, more importantly, we’ve heard that planners are excited about the opportunities to come back together during recovery and beyond,” Hyatt Global Head of Sales and Revenue Jack Horne said.

“We’re here to help planners explore the possibilities and reach their attendees in creative and impactful ways,” he continued. “As a new suite of meetings and events offerings, Together by Hyatt is designed to support planners at every step of the way as we reimagine what events can look like and collaborate to bring their vision to life.”

According to Hyatt, the program prioritizes four pillars that are essential to all events, including its “Care + Safety” pillar. Under this pillar, the company’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment serves as Together by Hyatt’s foundation. It also has taken steps that include reimagining meeting spaces, requiring all of its hotels to achieve GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, and enabling planners to explore COVID-19 testing.

Together By Hyatt’s pillars also include “Care + Technology,” which has required it to utilize seamless and streamlined technology platforms. Today, Hyatt says it is working with Swapcard to offer meeting planners the chance to use its end-to-end virtual and hybrid events platform with hybrid meetings at the hotels. The two also are partnering on the Together by Hyatt Technology Platform Powered by Swapcard, which will give planners access to a platform that unifies on-site and virtual experiences and uses AI to enhance remote attendees’ experiences.

Under the “Care + A Community of Experts” platform, Together by Hyatt gives event planners the chance to utilize new resources and expertise for hybrid events, including its Hybrid Event Experts, who can help integrate and execute virtual components. The experts also can help the planners look at hybrid capabilities and ensure the events are shared experiences between in-person and virtual attendees.

Together by Hyatt also offers its Support Squad, which helps with virtual components. “From addressing real-time technology questions from attendees to assisting speakers with set-up, the specially trained Support Squad will provide additional peace of mind for planners throughout event execution,” Hyatt says.

Finally, under its “Care + Wellbeing” pillar, Together by Hyatt offers guided experiences with wellbeing experts at Hyatt’s Miraval resorts so that attendees can enjoy moments that range from intention-setting activities to guided stretching exercises. It also will provide curated content from Headspace such as mediations, breathing exercises and focus music.

“While events will look and feel different, we believe there is pent-up demand to create, connect and collaborate, whether that’s in-person or a hybrid format, and once again experience the joy of what it means to be together,” Hyatt Senior Vice President of Events Steve Enselein said. “Guided by our purpose of care, every aspect of Together by Hyatt is intended to provide a seamless experience for planners so they can focus on delivering exceptional events for attendees. We’ve taken strategic steps to bring safety, technology, support and wellbeing to the forefront of our offerings, and we are here to co-create the path forward, which we believe lays the foundation for a new era of events that will be more inclusive than ever before.”