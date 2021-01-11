Travelers Say ‘Yes’ to Impulse Trips in 2021

iStock/Davizro

2020 was not a good year for the travel industry. The threat of contracting COVID-19 prevented many from vacationing and checking into hotels, but that does not appear to be the case this year. Judging from the results of “The 2021 Upgrade,” a new report from Hotels.com, travelers want to be spontaneous.

According to the global study, 89% of U.S. travelers plan to be more impulsive than ever and 35% said they would be more likely to drop everything and take a vacation if they could in 2021. Twenty-eight percent also said that they would say “yes” to more last-minute trips, while 26% said they would be willing take a long-haul trip for a few days. In addition, 17% said they would be book a stay in a five-star hotel for their 2021 getaways.

“People are ready to channel their inner spontaneous self, dropping everything at the last minute to get away and enjoy the best that hotel life has to offer.”

Hotels.com’s experts predicted that this attitude will impact hotel booking behavior, with this year being the one where travelers treat themselves. “2020 was the year of staying home, postponing trips and posting old vacation pictures on social media,” said Josh Belkin, the vice president of global brand for the site.

“We saw that when travel restrictions eased for many in July and August 2020, over half of bookings were made three days or less ahead of their stay, compared to 40% in 2019,” he continued. “People are ready to channel their inner spontaneous self, dropping everything at the last minute to get away and enjoy the best that hotel life has to offer.”

Travelers also miss certain aspects of the hotel stay as well. Thirteen percent missed relaxing in a plush robe, 30% longed for the peace and quiet, 23% wanted to enjoy breakfast buffets again, and 29% said they missed the hotel restaurants and bars. Twenty-six percent also missed enjoying rooms with a view.