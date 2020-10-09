Travelocity Reports That Many People Plan to Go to a Hotel for the Holidays

Story Highlights

Families are known to get together during the holiday season, but 2020 has been a year like no other. And according to the recent Travelocity 2020 Holiday Outlook Survey, it will continue to shake up the way we do things and change our customs. The online travel company reports that nearly 60% of Americans say they will not be traveling to see friends and family.

But they will continue to travel. The survey, conducted in mid-September, found that some travelers were feeling optimistic when it came to leisure travel for the rest of the year, with one-in-four respondents saying that they had a personal vacation planned for later this year. In addition, 45% of family travelers with children under the age of 18 planned to take a leisure trip before the end of 2020.

“It’s going to be a nontraditional holiday season this year, so families are gearing up to make the most of it by planning a holiday away from home and using their vacation days to travel,” Travelocity General Manager Katie Junod said. “Our survey found that 80% of travelers who have taken a trip since the start of COVID-19 rated their experience as excellent or good, and that’s given them the confidence to plan that next vacation at a time when they need a break from at-home school and work.”

In fact, some who plan to travel have started early. According to the company, nearly two-thirds of holiday-goers report that they have booked transportation and lodging for the the Thanksgiving or December holidays. In addition, 20% plan to book holiday travel in October before the November election and 43% plan to stay at a hotel or vacation rental this year, with hotels being the slightly more popular option.