Viceroy Hotels is Giving Guests the Chance to Book a Room … and a Private Flight

iStock/Povozniuk

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts chose a unique way this week to commemorate its 20th anniversary: it announced a new partnership. The hotel group is collaborating with Private Jet Services (PJS), a carbon neutral private jet company, which will offer international services to its guests across the globe to hotel destinations across the world, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Mexico.

“Providing highly-personalized experiences and creating memories that last a lifetime for our guests has always been our utmost priority,” Viceroy CEO Bill Walshe said. “It was a natural fit to partner with Private Jet Services, whose guest philosophy aligns perfectly with our own. With this new partnership, we’ll now be able to extend our unique brand of hospitality beyond the hotel walls to ensure an even higher level of holistic guest satisfaction.”

Thanks to the partnership, guests also will be able to enjoy benefits that include room upgrades, complimentary breakfasts for two, flexible check-in/check-out times and others for private flights. Viceroy also provides a private aviation charter concierge and PJS will offer Viceroy guests complementary in-flight catering allocation where they can customize their menu with the jet concierge.

“Over the past dozen or so years I have grown quite fond of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts,” PJS CEO Greg Raiff said. “Every detail of the guest rooms and public spaces reflect careful design and thoughtful attention to detail. Paired with the refined service only boutique luxury hotels can deliver, it is clear the same principles of operation and service run boldly through PJS and Viceroy.”