Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Women With Opening of Hotel Zena

This week, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Hotel Zena in Washington, D.C., which celebrates the accomplishments of women and recognizes their struggle for gender equality. According to the company, every architectural line, material and art installation in the hotel was designed to send the message of female empowerment.

The 191-room Hotel Zena also is designed to celebrate people who achieve civil rights. “We created a safe gathering space that celebrates diversity, respects different points of view and opens the floor to topics worthy of meaningful conversation,” Pebblebrook Hotel Trust CEO Jon Bortz said. “We know we’re pushing boundaries and might even make some people uncomfortable — and we’re okay with that.”

The hotel, which was conceptualized by design firm Dawson Design Associates (DDA), also features more than 60 pieces of gallery-quality art specifically created for the property by artists from around the world working for the cause of human rights. Feminists of both genders created the original, painted, photographed, sculpted and stitched pieces, which includes a portrait of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in the hotel’s lobby.

“It is a simple story, and long overdue,” DDA Founding Principle and Art Director Andrea Sheehan said. “I have been working hand-in-hand with Jon Bortz and Pebblebrook Hotels over the past 20 years, experimenting in creating powerful and interactive hotels, including Pebblebrook’s Unofficial Z Collection. This is our ‘Female Z,’ and the first Z Hotel on the East Coast. We wanted to make it a powerful statement. Given its strategic location and our society’s current state, it just made sense to us to take a public stand central to its creation. We both believe in the power that art can play in bringing people together.”

“Hotel Zena was created primarily by women, for people, both women and men,” Viceroy Hotels & Resorts CEO Bill Walshe said. “It is a hotel that offers a haven for all genders, races and sexualities; where an atmosphere of strength and femininity live in harmony. As our second hotel to open in Washington, D.C., this year, following the debut of Viceroy Washington D.C., we are looking beyond the power and politics of the city to better position our nation’s capital as a hub for culture, unity and empowerment.”