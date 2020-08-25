Viceroy Washington DC Offers Guests Sizable, Safe Spaces

(Photo Credit: Mike Schwartz Photography)

Viceroy Hotels & Resorts recently debuted its highly-anticipated Viceroy Washington DC hotel, which is the first of the company’s properties in the Washington metropolitan area. Located in the city’s 14th Street corridor, the property features 178 guest rooms and suites, an all-season outdoor patio and grab-and-go coffee bar, work areas and public spaces that are decorated with art pieces.

But the new hotel also follows all of its parent company’s Promise of Cleanliness protocols, which include physical distancing and mask requirements, hand sanitation stations and the disinfection of guest rooms with hospital-grade products. Viceroy Washington DC also provides guests with amenities that include in-room touchless, voice-controlled Google NestHubs virtual concierges.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for the hospitality industry and opening Viceroy Washington DC despite the challenging circumstances is a proud milestone for our brand,” Viceroy Hotels CEO Bill Walshe said. “We’ve taken time to reflect on how to deliver an experience both Washingtonians and travelers are seeking right now. Opening our doors to host the neighborhood provides a safe gathering place and warm welcome when it’s needed most.”

Areas where those guests can gather include its BPM Coffee & Wine bar, which features the largest outdoor patio off of 14th Street. “Surrounded by greenery and complemented with mindfully-placed plush seating nooks and firepits, the expansive space is designed for small, safe get-togethers and can be enjoyed year-round,” Viceroy Hotels said. “Artisanal coffee, gourmet tea, and house-baked goods are served for breakfast and lunch while a menu of wine, beer, cocktails and light bites are available as the sun sets.”

Viceroy Washington DC’s rooftop also provides “a second open air sanctuary with incredible views, the ideal ambiance for work, relaxation or an intimate wedding,” the company continued. “Throughout the indoor public spaces, open enclaves — including a large, custom-made communal table adjacent to the lobby — were curated to inspire creativity and offer flexible places to safely gather.”

The hotel also has been designed for events or meetings with safety in mind. “With 5,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space, including a 1,695-square-foot ballroom, Viceroy Washington DC has flexibility to accommodate an array of socially distant configurations to meet evolving needs,” the company says. “The expansive outdoor patio and airy rooftop can be arranged to accommodate everything from couples seeking an intimate wedding to businesses needing a creative environment for employees to come together safely.”