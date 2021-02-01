Virgin Hotels Shows Its Confidence in the Return of Travel With New Openings

Virgin Hotels New Orleans is slated to open this summer. (Photo: Virgin Hotels)

Since March 2020, people have waited for things to get back to normal — particularly those in the hotel industry. Some might not be so confident in the eventual return of travel, but Virgin Hotels is. In fact, the lifestyle hotel brand recently announced its plans to open three new locations this year.

The first, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will open this spring, followed by the opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City this fall. But the company isn’t stopping there: it has plans to open Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami in 2022 and beyond, and it plans to announce more hotel management signings before the end of this year.

“We’re not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home.”

“As evidenced by our openings this year in these major cities, we are very optimistic about the return of travel despite the tremendous difficulties posed by COVID-19,” CEO Raul Leal said. “We’re not only thinking of the out-of-towner but also focused on providing the unique Virgin Hotels experience to the communities we call home. By leveraging our exclusive Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings, and entertainment, we’re able to ensure a delightful stay while keeping our travelers safe.”

When it opens this spring, the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas — formerly the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas — will feature 1,504 appointed Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites and Penthouse Suites that have the Virgin Hotels’ patented bed and in-room technology. It also will have an immersive 60,000-square-foot casino, more than five acres of luxury poolside spaces and outdoor event venues, a portfolio of dining options, lounges and bars, and over 110,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention spaces.

The Virgin Hotels New Orleans will feature new restaurants, galleries and shops, as well as more than 230 Chambers, the brand’s Commons Club, a rooftop pool and lounge, gym, and meeting and event spaces. The hotel “will incorporate a Southern residential feel while combining colorful, tropical architectural motifs with Virgin’s signature style of fun and smart design,” the company says.

Its Virgin Hotels New York City hotel will feature 463 Chambers, several concept suites, a roof-scape pool and multiple dining outlets, including its Commons Clubs and a rooftop bar. “The first and second floors will be occupied with retail, while Virgin Hotels will populate the floors above,” the company adds.