Viva Wyndham Launches Insurance Program for Guests

This week, Viva Wyndham Resorts — which operates all-inclusive vacation resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas — announced its new Hotel Assist Insurance program to protect travelers who visit any of its properties. The free program provides travel and medical insurance coverage, including telemedicine, prescription, COVID-19 testing and assistance, extension of stay or relocation services.

“At Viva Wyndham Resorts, we want our guests to fully enjoy their vacation experience, especially in these times, so we are doing everything possible to continue expanding our commitment to the highest safety and health standards across our operations,” Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Amanda Santana said. “Our new Hotel Assist Insurance program extends our flexible travel policy and is free to guests who directly book with us so they can rest assured knowing that they are covered during their escape to recharge with us.”

The company also has grown its standards for hygiene and health due to the COVID-19 pandemic with additional guidelines from the World Health Organization and other authorities. “Along with these mitigation efforts against the virus at all Viva Wyndham properties, the Hotel Assist Insurance adds a layer of protection to provide for unplanned travel or medical services to travelers,” it says.